Saree retailer Sai Silks Kalamandir forays into fine silver jewellery

The retailer has launched silver jewellery outlet under the brand name Rasamayi within its existing Kalamandir store in Visakhapatnam

Bengaluru: Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd (SSKL), has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its first fine silver jewellery retail outlet under the brand name Rasamayi, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The jewellery store is located within its existing Kalamandir store in Visakhapatnam.

“We are excited to enter a new market that resonates with our values, appreciates jewellery, fashion and beauty,” said Prasad Chalavadi, managing director, Sai Silks Kalamandir.

“With the wedding season around the corner, this saree-jewellery combo offering will give an enhanced shopping experience to our patrons. Customers can look forward to exploring an exquisite collection of premium silver accessories that blend tradition with contemporary allure,” added Chalavadi.

The product portfolio comprises temple jewellery, antique nakshi jewellery, victorian jewellery, kundan jewellery, moissanite jewellery and light weight jewellery.

SSKL operates through four different format stores, namely Kalamandir, Mandir, Varamahalakshmi Silks and KLM Fashion Mall, as well as through e-commerce channels that include its websites and other online e-commerce marketplaces.

The company, which originated from a single store in 2005, has expanded its presence to encompass 60 stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, boasting a combined floor space exceeding 6 lakh sq. ft.

The company was one of the many companies that went public last year. One of the key reasons for raising funds through the stock markets was aggressive expansion.