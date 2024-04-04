Allcargo Group appoints Ketan Kulkarni as Chief Growth Officer 

Kulkarni will report to Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman, Allcargo Group

New Delhi: Logistics company Allcargo Group has appointed Ketan Kulkarni as the chief growth officer (CGO), a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to have Ketan in the leadership team. His proven track record, remarkable achievements and deeper understanding of the logistics industry will help us navigate our company towards the next phase of growth,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman, Allcargo Group.

Kulkarni will be closely working with the Chairman’s office to strengthen the overall growth and operational efficiency at Allcargo Group. He will lead the process of stakeholder value creation across multiple businesses with the respective leadership teams of Allcargo ECU Ltd, Allcargo Gati Ltd, Allcargo Supply Chain Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd, the release added.

Other responsibilities include managing investor relations on behalf of Allcargo Group’s key management professionals such as MDs, CFOs and Group CFO and leading the marketing and enterprise account strategy of the Group.

“It’s a privilege for me to be part of the growth journey of the Group and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership teams to further propel Allcargo Group’s growth keeping the customer interest and sustainability in sharp focus,’’ said Kulkarni.

Before joining Allcargo Group, he worked with Blue Dart Express (DHL Group) as Chief Commercial Officer. Kulkarni has over three decades of experience in sectors like logistics, consumer durables, FMCG and beverages.

Allcargo Group is an India-born global logistics conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai (India), with operations across 180 countries.