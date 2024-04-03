Register Now
Eureka Forbes appoints Vikas Jayna as Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining Eureka Forbes, Jayna has held key positions at companies such as Swiggy, OneAssist, Amazon and InfoEdge India

New Delhi: Eureka Forbes, the country’s leading health and hygiene brand, on Tuesday said Vikas Jayna has been appointed as its Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to joining Eureka Forbes, Jayna has held key positions at companies such as Swiggy, OneAssist, Amazon and InfoEdge India, said a statement.

Eureka Forbes Managing Director and CEO Pratik Pota said, “His extensive experience and proven track record in technology leadership align perfectly with our vision for innovation and growth.”

