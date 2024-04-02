Wardwizard Foods & Beverages to enters US market as it receives USFDA registration

The company will commence exporting to US market in the first quarter of this fiscal

New Delhi: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, maker of frozen and ready-to-eat foods, on Monday announced its foray into the US market following the USFDA registration.

The Vadodara, Gujarat-based company will commence exporting to US market in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to a statement from the company.

“The initial phase will focus on key cities including Chicago, New Jersey and Texas, where consumers will have the chance to indulge in the rich and authentic tastes of India’s culinary offerings,” it said.

The firm offers convenient RTE (ready-to-eat) meals to frozen products, spices, savory sauces, condiments, and beverages.

Chairperson and Managing Director Sheetal Bhalerao said: “The attainment of USFDA registration stands as a validation to our product quality and regulatory compliance.”