ONDC gets a shout-out in Shark Tank India Season 3

New Delhi: During the third season of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal, chief executive officer, People Group and a Shark on the panel, cast a spotlight on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a release by ONDC said on Tuesday.

During the SaaS platform Kiko Live’s pitch segment in Episode 47 of Shark Tank India Season 3 on aired on Sony TV, Mittal drew parallels between the ONDC Network and the revolutionary Unified Payments Interface (UPI) initiative by the Government of India. He emphasized ONDC Network’s pivotal role in fostering inclusive digital commerce for all kinds of players in the market.

“What UPI did for payments, the ONDC Network offers the same transformation for digital commerce. It’s about creating an inclusive network where every business, no matter its size, can thrive online. This initiative is a powerful step towards ensuring that growth and opportunities are not confined to the few but are accessible to all,” Mittal said.