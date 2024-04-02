Nilkamal Sleep announces Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Register Now
Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company expects the association to increase its brand resonance among new-age customers

New Delhi: Sleep solutions brand Nilkamal Sleep announced Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor into the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. His personality perfectly aligns with our brand, and we are confident that his association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort,” said Eashan Parekh, Head of Nilkamal Sleep.

The release added that this association with Ranbir Kapoor will play a pivotal role in elevating Nilkamal Sleep’s sleep solution for the customers, particularly among the new-age audience.

“I am delighted to collaborate with Nilkamal Sleep, a legacy brand that truly understands the significance of quality sleep and respects individual sleeping habits,” said Ranbir Kapoor.

Nilkamal Sleep is a sleep solution brand from Nilkamal Ltd. It offers mattresses, beds, pillows and bedding. According to the company’s website, it has a presence in states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with over 55 stores.

