Jadeblue opens its 40th store in Ajmer, Rajasthan

By Mannu Mathew
Image Credit: LinkedIn
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

The new store is located at the Mittal Mall, Ajmer

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based men’s clothing retailer Jadeblue has opened its 40th store in the country in Rajasthan, a social media post by a company official said on Tuesday.

“Our 40th store in India & 6th in Rajasthan is now operational at Mittal Mall, Ajmer. A luxury space offering a wide range of Formals, Casuals, Club, Festive & Occasional wear for men along with iconic Modi Kurta & Jacket,” said Vrudang Parikh, general manager – of finance and accounts, Jadeblue Lifestyle India Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

This will be the sixth store in Rajasthan after two in Jaipur, one each in Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur.

In addition to Rajasthan, the company has a presence in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

Started in 1995, Jadeblue offers a diverse range of collections such as Modi kurtas and jackets, loungewear, ethnic wear, casual wear and formals. The company has opened 40 men’s clothing stores with over 10,00,000+ satisfied client base, details from its website added.

