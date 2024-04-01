Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceSpotlight

Zomato gets tax demand order of Rs 23.26 cr

PTI
By PTI
94
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The online food delivery platform said it would appeal against the order before the appropriate authority

New Delhi: Zomato on Sunday said it has received a tax demand, interest, along with penalty, to the tune of Rs 23.26 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka.

The online food delivery platform said it would appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has “received an order for FY 2018-19 under the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka, raising demand of GST of Rs 11,27,23,564, along with applicable interest and penalty totalling to Rs 23,26,64,271.

“We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Zomato said in the filing.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

AC industry expects double-digit growth, over 11.5 mn unit sales this season

The sale of energy-efficient 5-star inverter-technology-based models will have a higher contribution from metro cities and other big marketsNew...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.