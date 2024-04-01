Popeyes enters Kerala

The new Popeyes store is located at Hilite Mall, Calicut

Bengaluru: US-based fried chicken restaurant chain Popeyes has launched its first store in Kerala, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday. The new store is located at Hilite Mall, Calicut.

“Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen forays into Kerala with the opening of doors at Hilite Group Mall, Calicut,” Janardhan Rao, head- strategy and business development, South India at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Currently, the company has over 45 stores across the country.

Jubilant Foodworks is the India master franchisee of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. with rights to open and operate Popeyes-branded restaurants in India and Bangladesh. Founded in 1972 in Louisiana, Popeyes is popular for its fried chicken and its chicken sandwiches.

JFL debuted Popeyes in the country with its first store in Bengaluru in January 2022. So far, the company has rolled out Popeyes restaurants in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Mangalore among others.

IndiaRetailing was the first one to report the brand’s entry into North India with an outlet in Mall of Faridabad at the end of 2023 and its plan to open around 15-20 stores in the region in the next six months.

JFL is currently expecting Popeyes to cross Rs 1,000 crore in sales in the next 3-4 years, as per a previous PTI filing.

Apart from Popeyes, JFL operates as the India franchisee of other US-based fast food brands namely Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin.