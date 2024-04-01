Register Now
India’s Luxury Real Estate – Where Opulence Meets Opportunity by CBRE 

Indiaretailing Bureau
The report delves into the dynamic market of luxury goods and residences in India and explores its impact on the real estate sector

Bengaluru: ‘India’s Luxury Real Estate – Where Opulence Meets Opportunity’ report by real estate consulting firm CBRE delves into the dynamic market of luxury goods and residences in India and explores its impact on the real estate sector.

The report highlights the factors driving changes in the real estate environment in India and provides a comprehensive analysis of the reasons behind the establishment of luxury brand stores in the country.

Additionally, the report maps out the luxury retail real estate landscape, detailing malls and high streets that cater to affluent clientele, while also elaborating on the anticipated themes expected to influence the retail and residence sectors’ trajectory.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • Since 2020, there has been a notable upward trend in retail space take-up from the luxury category, which experienced a growth of 162% YoY in 2023.
  • In 2023, the luxury housing segment experienced significant growth, with sales quadrupling at a 75% Y-o-Y increase.
  • The investment activity in the real estate sector experienced a resurgence in the latter half of 2023, witnessing a notable increase of about 54% in capital inflows compared to the first half of the year.

Click here to access the entire report

