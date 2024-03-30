The Mumbai-based D2C company has now set a new bar of having more than 400 products

Mumbai: HealthyHey’s vision is to transform health and fitness for every living being on Planet Earth by offering the highest-quality, best-formulated nutritional products and supplements. The brand, which has grown from three to over 250 products today, wants to keep working its way to more than 400 products and set a new bar for itself in the process.

A crystal-clear vision

The brand is clear about wanting to make the most of the immense opportunity the segment offers. “Health supplements and nutraceuticals [any product derived from food sources with health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value] have become essential for leading a healthy life. This is not just the case in our country but also all over the world due to people’s unhealthy food habits and stressful lifestyles,” said Rishi Modi, Founder, HealthyHey.

“We, at HealthyHey, aim to provide every human being a healthy life via the best selection of dietary supplements, sports nutrition and nutritional supplements,” he added.

The brand began with whey protein imported from Germany—unflavoured, GMO-free and with no preservatives, artificial sugars and colours.

“Thanks to the growing demand of consumers for such good-quality products in other health categories too, we expanded rapidly. From just three products at inception, we have grown to offer more than 250 products,” shared Modi. The focus is to formulate better supplements for each category, from plant protein for vegan athletes and veg omega-3 for vegetarians to unique formulations such as Collagen Gold Series, Natural Multivitamin, HairVgrow, BlueEyeProtect, BrainFocus, NutraGall and Glow-n-Shine.

HealthyHey, like every other e-commerce business, started by using Shopify (a proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems) and launched its own website, HealthyHey.com. However, early on in its journey, the brand started partnering with leading e-commerce platforms to provide the best products to consumers from every corner of the world. “Currently, we are on various e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, Paytm Mall, 1mg, HealthXP, Healthmug, JioMart, PharmEasy, You Care Lifestyle, etc., and our website. By existing in almost every leading e-commerce platform we have reached every consumer who requires our products,” explains Modi.

Goals for the future

At HealthyHey, the team believes that only the best product leads to a satisfied customer. “We are dedicated to giving our customers the care that builds their confidence towards our products. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we followed all the guidelines implemented by the authorities while introducing a new range of immunity boosters such as vitamin C, zinc, etc.,” shared Modi. The post-pandemic phase has seen an increase in consumers’ demand for nutraceuticals from HealthyHey.

“Earlier, nutraceuticals were considered as medical or clinical products by people, to be used only when they are facing any deficiency in vitamins and minerals. But we stepped in not only to grow our business but to give the idea and knowledge of a healthy lifestyle using nutritional supplements to empower each individual,” shared Modi.

“After the pandemic, we noticed that consumers are trying to build and improve their immunity and are also growing inclined towards nutraceuticals to improve their health and lifestyle,” he added, leading to an increase in business.

HealthyHey’s sales have increased by over 40% in the financial year (FY) 2021-2022 as compared to FY 2020-2021. The brand caters to more than 10 lakh customers today. It has over 75 machines at its manufacturing unit as well as a complete in-house lab.

Coming to the logistics part of its business, the brand stores its top-selling products in bulk quantities with Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) centres to reduce its logistics costs and deliver faster to customers. “From packaging to logistics, we have learnt and grown in the business. We always try to deliver the best products directly to customers. This has given us a lot of repeat customers and word-of-mouth advertising,” said Modi.

In 2021, GlobalBees Brands Pvt Ltd, which invests in e-commerce brands, picked up a majority stake in the company as per media reports.

“Our journey from three to more than 250 products has been phenomenal. Looking at the growing health awareness among people, especially after the pandemic, we try to introduce new and unique nutritional supplements every passing month. The goal is to reach 400 or more products, and in the process, set a new bar for ourselves,” concluded Modi.