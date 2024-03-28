Unicommerce launches AI tool UniGPT 

This new product marks Unicommerce’s entry into the Artificial Intelligence space

New Delhi: Gurugram-based e-commerce enabler and software as a service (Saas) platform Unicommerce has launched UniGPT, a generative AI-based platform to address the concerns of e-commerce sellers and provide assistance to businesses by answering their questions related to e-commerce selling, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

This new product marks Unicommerce’s entry into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space as the company continues to expand its range of solutions to support businesses in enabling their e-commerce and omnichannel retail operations.

UniGPT aims to help sellers understand how they can leverage technology to ensure smooth e-commerce operations. At present, there are no charges to access this service, the release added.

“In this journey of enabling businesses, we are thrilled to launch a pilot of our first AI-enabled platform, UniGPT. It’s our initiative to empower businesses with a deeper understanding of technology for informed decision-making,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce. “The platform will also assist in facilitating faster resolutions of queries for our existing sellers.”

UniGPT may provide responses crafted out of the huge library of content created over a decade. This library of content includes technology support pages, annual industry reports that provide a playbook for e-commerce sellers along with streamlined workflows describing the usability of its products.

Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. As of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved over 750 million annual transaction run-rate, serving over 3,500 customers, managing over 8,000 warehouses, and processing orders from over 1,900 stores through its platform, the release added.