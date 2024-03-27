Register Now
Subko raises $10 million from Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, John Abraham

The Cacao Mill by Subko, Colaba; Source: www.subko.coffee
The funds will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products

New Delhi: Subko, a specialty coffee roaster and craft bakehouse based in Mumbai, has raised $10 million in a fundraising round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath at a valuation of approximately $34 million.

The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group, a statement said.

The funds will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products, it said.

