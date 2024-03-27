Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply Chain

Logistics startup JustDeliveries raises $1 million

PTI
By PTI
17
0
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Within the next 3-4 years, the company said that it plans to extend its presence to 8-10 cities across India

New Delhi: JustDeliveries, a provider of logistics solutions for perishables, on Tuesday, said it has raised $1 million (about Rs 8.33 crore) in a funding round from multiple investors.

Nabventures fund led the pre-Series A funding round and other marquee investors include FAAD Network, Anay Ventures, Caret Capital and Mahansaria Family Office, the company said in a statement.

“In the last 2 years, 70-plus food and beverage companies have outsourced their logistics to JustDeliveries, thus benefiting from last-mile efficiencies and reliability of operations. JustDeliveries has a strong key management team, bringing relevant skill sets and passion; we are confident of leading the intracity logistics space for perishables,” Mansi Mahansaria, founder of JustDeliveries, said.

With the infusion of this capital, the company aims to deepen its logistics networks across key cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and NCR, and launch operations in Hyderabad.

Within the next 3-4 years, the company said that it plans to extend its presence to 8-10 cities across India, addressing the most crucial need for reliable and efficient cold chain logistics solutions.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

Subko raises $10 million from Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, John Abraham

The funds will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.