First half of FY 24-25 will be a bit slow: Mayank Mohan

Mayank Mohan, Partner & chief executive officer (CEO), Mohanlal Sons expects the first half of the financial year (FY) 2024-25 to be a bit slow as India’s general elections are scheduled to take place between May and June and such nationwide elections generally tend to impact consumption. On top of that 2024-25 also has a limited number of auspicious wedding dates or Sayas.

“I expect the first part of the year to be a bit slow as there are elections and in our line, the wedding dates are very limited,” said Mohan on the business prospects for the New Delhi-based celebration wear brand.

Mohan, however, was upbeat about the prospects in the second half of the fiscal year as he expects business to pick up post-Diwali.

When asked about the key focus areas in 2024, Mohan said his company is working a lot on the back-end operations to enhance its supply chain.

“We are looking to optimise our inventory, automate our supply chain as much as possible to make ourselves much more efficient for the coming times,” said Mohan.

On the expectations from the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 to be held in Mumbai in May, Mohan said that he expects PRC to include discussion on micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), its opportunities and challenges which he said will also help a majority of the retailers to get a larger understanding of the MSME ecosystem.