Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
PRC Odyssey

First half of FY 24-25 will be a bit slow: Mayank Mohan

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
19
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Mayank Mohan, Partner & chief executive officer (CEO), Mohanlal Sons expects the first half of the financial year (FY) 2024-25 to be a bit slow as India’s general elections are scheduled to take place between May and June and such nationwide elections generally tend to impact consumption. On top of that 2024-25 also has a limited number of auspicious wedding dates or Sayas.

“I expect the first part of the year to be a bit slow as there are elections and in our line, the wedding dates are very limited,” said Mohan on the business prospects for the New Delhi-based celebration wear brand.

Mohan, however, was upbeat about the prospects in the second half of the fiscal year as he expects business to pick up post-Diwali.

When asked about the key focus areas in 2024, Mohan said his company is working a lot on the back-end operations to enhance its supply chain.

“We are looking to optimise our inventory, automate our supply chain as much as possible to make ourselves much more efficient for the coming times,” said Mohan.

On the expectations from the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 to be held in Mumbai in May, Mohan said that he expects PRC to include discussion on micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), its opportunities and challenges which he said will also help a majority of the retailers to get a larger understanding of the MSME ecosystem.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Toys“R”Us enters Bengaluru

Located at Bhartiya Mall near Hebbal, the new Toys“R”Us outlet is spread across 6,200 sq. ft. of retail areaBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.