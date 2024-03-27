Coca-Cola’s largest bottler SLMG appoints Costin Mandrea as CEO

Mandrea, who has over 25 years of experience in the beverage industry, has held key leadership positions at Coca-Cola Bottling System in Western and Central Europe, Russia, and Japan

New Delhi: SLMG Group, the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India and SouthWest Asia, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Costin Mandrea as Chief Executive Officer of its Coca-Cola operations.

Mandrea, who has over 25 years of experience in the beverage industry, has held key leadership positions at Coca-Cola Bottling System in Western and Central Europe, Russia, and Japan, SLMG Group said in a statement.

His tenure at Coca-Cola has been marked by successful transformation initiatives and strategic leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company’s profitability and market presence, it added.

SLMG, a Rs 7,000 crore group, is associated with Coca-Cola for more than three decades.

It has a bottling franchise for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Coca-Cola for producing and distributing products including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and packaged drinking water.