Wooden Street opens Light Street Store in Mumbai, eyes 50 stores by 2025

New Delhi: Jaipur-based Home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has opened a new store of Light Street, the lighting arm of Wooden Street, in Mumbai, a release by the company said.

The new launch spanning an area of 2500-3000 sq. ft. is located at Andheri East.

“We are working extensively on our plans to magnify the reach of our products across nooks and corners of the country. This new store opening is dedicated to our commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience and access to the latest lighting trends and designs,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer (CEO), Wooden Street.

This would be the second store in this format after the launch of the first in Jaipur. The store houses a variety of lighting fixtures like table lamps, chandeliers, pendants etc.

The company plans to open around 50 similar stores in the next 18-24 months in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The company aims to strengthen its market position with a projected revenue target of Rs 100-150 crore from the new in-house launch, the release added.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street offers a wide range of premium-quality and designer furniture, home décor & furnishing items. The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar, providing customers with the ease of shopping online or experiencing the furniture first-hand in showrooms.

The company today serves over 1 million customers, running over 95 experience stores and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide, the release said. It offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor & furnishing items. Since its inception, Wooden Street has maintained a consistent annual growth rate of 60%–65%, the release added.