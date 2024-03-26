Simpl onboards Prateek Chugh as Vice President- D2C Business

Prateek Chugh will play a pivotal role in expanding Simpl’s D2C arm by implementing sales strategies, cultivating crucial merchant partnerships, and executing strategic business initiatives.

New Delhi: Fintech startup Simpl has appointed of Prateek Chugh as its Vice President of Direct-to-Customer (D2C) business, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at Simpl and spearhead its D2C arm. The D2C ecosystem in India is experiencing rapid growth, accompanied by its unique set of challenges and opportunities. Simpl is at the forefront of solving these challenges while helping to build trust with consumers,” said Chugh.

“Additionally, I am eager to explore the new merchant partnership opportunities presented by these themes’, ” he added further.

In his new capacity, Chugh will play a pivotal role in expanding Simpl’s D2C arm by implementing sales strategies, cultivating crucial merchant partnerships, and executing strategic business initiatives.

An MBA graduate from the Delhi School of Economics, Chugh worked as a Business Head with Classplus India earlier. He brings with him over 10 years of experience with companies such as Classplus and OYO.

“We are delighted to have someone of Prateek Chugh’s stature, who brings solid leadership experience in building and expanding businesses, as well as setting up strong, systems-driven organisations. As we scale up our business, Prateek will be a huge asset to us as we continue to drive forward our mission of building trust between merchants and consumers and offering a seamless checkout experience online,” said Khanaz K.A, CXO at Simpl.

“His wealth of experience and proven expertise in navigating complex market landscapes position him well to spearhead this crucial phase of Simpl’s growth journey,” he added further.

With over 26,000 merchants and millions of customers choosing Simpl as their preferred checkout partner, the company has witnessed over 70 times increase in transactions in the last one year.