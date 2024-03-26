Fenesta opens new showroom in Noida

The showroom Vcube Solutions is located at JB Complex in Noida Sector-104

New Delhi: Windows and Doors brand Fenesta has opened a new showroom in Noida, a release by the company said. The showroom Vcube Solutions is located at JB Complex, Hazipur Market in Noida Sector-104. and offers Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

“Each new store we open reinforces our promise to deliver excellent customer service and reflects the trust our clients have in us. Our showrooms aren’t just places to shop; they’re lively hubs where people discover our products, connect with our brand, and make informed choices,” said Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta.

With this launch, Fenesta now has a presence in more than 350 locations. The company claims to be the only company in India to control the entire supply chain for its segment of products, starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of the end product, as well as after-sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria.

Fenesta is part of the Rs. 12,080 crore conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. Its installations across more than 4,00,000 homes have already crossed the 4 million mark.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Fenesta has more than 300 dealer showrooms and nine signature studios supporting its presence in more than 350 cities. Fenesta has expanded its reach internationally, penetrating markets in the Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.