SPR India to open 1.2 mn sq ft Mall of Madras in Chennai soon

Bengaluru: Mall of Madras, a shopping center developed by South Indian real estate developer SPR India will soon be opening in Chennai, a company official wrote on social media on Friday. The mall is located at Buckingham Carnatic Mills, Perambur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Spanning over 1.2 million sq. ft of built up area with over 700 meters of frontage, the destination mall will offer five levels of branded retail and market watchers think it would serve as a retail destination in the Southern city.

“The wait is over as we proudly unveil the facade of our 1 million retail center, promising to house the brands you love at Mall of Madras, like and share to be part of this momentous occasion,” Ankit Chhabra, retail head at SPR India said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the 3D visuals of the currently constructing mall.

The mall will house over 300 branded stores along with 12 anchor shops and over 30 multi-cuisine restaurants including bistros, cafes, gourmet stores, and fine-dining restaurants.

Among the array of brands, shoppers can expect to find names such as Lifestyle, Max, Reliance Digital, Westside, Pantaloons, Miniso, Go Colors, Jockey, Reliance Trends and Rocia Shoes.

Additionally, it will also have a two-acre central plaza for brand and marketing promotions.

The mall’s entertainment amenities will encompass zones catering to family and children such as Timezone, gaming consoles, 7D adventures, bumper cars and bowling alleys along with a 9-screen multiplex operated by PVR.

The shopping centre also boasts a three-level parking facility capable of accommodating more than 1,500 vehicles with airport style concourse ramps.

SPR India is a real estate developer dedicated to the acquisition and development of residential and commercial projects in Chennai, which was founded in 1972 by Prithviraj S Kawad. The company is also in the process of constructing retail spaces in Chennai named Market of India and The Capital District Retail.