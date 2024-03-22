Jubilant’s Dunkin’ opens new store in Lucknow

This will be Dunkin’s 29th store in the country

New Delhi: American multinational coffee and donut chain Dunkin’ has opened a new restaurant in Lucknow, the second store for the Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) operated chain in the city of Nawabs. The store is rolled out in Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow, a social media post by the company said on Friday.

“Since the opening of the first store in Lulu Mall, the love for the brand has been immensely overwhelming,” JFL said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Taking this a step further, Dunkin’ is all set to welcome all coffee lovers to its second store at Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow, which is the brand’s 29th store across India.”

Since it entered India in 2012, Dunkin has changed its business model and its branding on a couple of occasions to find a winning formula in India. JFL operates the Dunkin’ coffee chain in cities like Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Noida, Hyderabad, Lucknow and others as per the details of the company’s website.

JFL is one of India’s largest food service companies and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In India, it has a network of 1,928 Domino’s stores across 407 cities. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin’ restaurants in India. The Company currently operates 32 Popeyes restaurants in 10 cities and over 25 Dunkin’ restaurants across eight cities. ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ is the first owned restaurant brand of the Company operating in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 25 restaurants across four cities.

