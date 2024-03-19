Register Now
Sats opens largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru

PTI
By PTI
Source: sats.com
The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand

New Delhi: Sats Food Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sats Ltd (Sats), has opened its largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru.

The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand.

Sats Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility, funded with an investment of SGD 61 million (around Rs 377 crore), is a frozen food manufacturing facility.

In addition to products, the food solutions facility will also offer packaging capabilities as part of the Sats’ global network of experience and innovation centres.

