Rajendra Kalkar joins Adani as business head for retail and hospitality

Kalkar joins Adani Group from Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML), where he worked for almost 15 years

New Delhi: Shopping Centre veteran Rajendra Kalkar joined Adani Group on Monday to spearhead the Ahmedabad-based group’s retail and hospitality businesses, according to sources.

“Kalkar has joined Adani Realty on Monday,” one of the sources said. He said Kalkar will be the business head for retail and hospitality at the Adani arm.

In February, IndiaRetailing reported that Kalkar was moving out of Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML) after having worked at the mall developer for almost 15 years. His last working day at Phoenix was in the first week of March.

Kalkar has been synonymous with Phoenix Mills, one of the biggest names in India’s retail real estate market. Phoenix operates 13 shopping centres in various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow and Indore among other cities.

PML has added over 50 lakh sq. ft. of new retail space in the last 7-8 months with the launch of four shopping malls in Bengaluru (Phoenix Mall of Asia), Pune (Phoenix Mall of the Millennium), Indore (Phoenix Citadel), and Ahmedabad (Phoenix Palladium).