Bombay Shaving Company appoints Durgesh Chugh as Chief Sales Officer

New Delhi: Gurugram-based personal care brand Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) has appointed Durgesh Chugh as the chief sales officer for India and international markets, a release by the company said on Monday.

Chugh, who comes with over 25 years of experience in omnichannel marketing and sales, has been brought in to drive the company’s offline penetration and presence in core hair removal and adjacent categories to over 1 lakh stores, the release added.

Chugh has held key leadership positions at Colgate Palmolive, Marico Limited, TBO Holidays & Emami Ltd, where he engineered innovative sales growth and business development initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Durgesh to the leadership team and the BSC family,” said Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, of Bombay Shaving Company (VLPCPL).

“Offline Sales are complex and challenging in India. Durgesh’s formidable experience, strategic foresight and strong channel relationships give us immense confidence as we look to take the brand to 5 crore Indian bathrooms in this next phase of growth,” added Gupta.

Launched in June 2016 by ex-McKinsey & Co consultant Shantanu Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company is a hair removal and personal care brand for men and women. In seven years, BSC has become a salient brand, attracting investments from 30 angels, Fireside Ventures, Colgate Palmolive, Sixth Sense, Reckitt, and now Malabar, Patni, GII and Singularity AMC, in addition to high-net-worth individuals. Today, BSC is one of India’s leading brands in the category, clocking an annualized revenue of Rs 240 crore, growing 70% Y-O-Y and employing 200 people.