Power opens new outlet at Noida

The newly opened exclusive brand outlet is situated at Spectrum Mall, Noida

New Delhi: Canada-based footwear brand Power has opened a new exclusive brand outlet at Spectrum Mall in Noida, a social media post by a company official said on Saturday.

“Hey everyone! Exciting news! we just launched our Power exclusive brand outlet in Spectrum Mall, Noida! Get ready for an amazing athleisure experience designed especially for the youth. Let’s spread the excitement,” said Gajesh Yadav, AGM (Lead-National Retail Marketing Projects & CRMM (New Businesses & East), Bata India Limited in a LinkedIn post.

Launched in 1971, Power is an international sportswear brand from Bata. It is designed in Canada and sold all over the world through Bata channels.

Bata India is one of the largest retailers and leading manufacturers of footwear in India and is a part of the Bata Shoe Organization. Incorporated as Bata Shoe Company Private Limited in 1931, the company currently has a retail network of over 1375 stores.

The company also operates a large non-retail distribution network through its urban wholesale division and caters to millions of customers through over 30,000 dealers.

Bata India’s consolidated net profit declined by 30% to Rs 58 crore in the December 2023 quarter against Rs 83 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was steady at Rs 903 crore despite muted market demand, thanks to growth in premium categories. Overall expenses for the quarter were higher at Rs 836 crore compared to Rs 798 crore in the corresponding period last year.