Miraj Cinemas opens first multiplex in Kerala

Bengaluru: Multiplex chain Miraj Cinemas has opened its first multiplex in the state of Kerala, a company official wrote on social media. The three-screen multiplex is located on the third floor of Blue Diamond Mall, Kozhikode.

With its latest launch, the company has surpassed 200 screens across India.

“Miraj cinemas travel to Kozhikode starting first multiplex in Kerala with 3 beautiful screens and all modern amenities, reaching 200 plus screens mark with the opening of this multiplex,” said Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, chief operating officer of Miraj cinemas in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new cinema.

The cinema caters to a crowd of 489 people with a capacity of 131 people in screen 1, 166 people in screen 2 and 192 in screen 3, according to BoxofficePro.

Each auditorium features Dolby 7.1 sound systems and 2K projection and Triple Beam 3D Technology.

Established in 1987, Miraj Group is a business brand with multiple business verticals including tobacco, FMCG, pipes and fittings, stationery and infra-development.

In 2010, it ventured into producing movies and later in the Cinema Exhibition business in 2012. With over 200 screens across more than 60 cinemas in 46 cities and 17 states, Miraj Cinemas has a plan to expand to 300 screens by the end of financial year 2024.

Around 40% of its screens are in South India, and the company plans to increase this share to 50%, in two-three years, Miraj Cinemas MD Amit Kumar Sharma told IndiaRetailing in an earlier interview.