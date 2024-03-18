Kalyan Jewellers opens two stores in Delhi

The stores located at Kohat Enclave in Pitampura and Sector 7, Rohini were inaugurated by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi

New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers has launched two new showrooms in Delhi, announced the company in a press release on Saturday. The stores located at Kohat Enclave (Pitampura) and Sector 7, Rohini were inaugurated by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi.

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers announced a range of offers in the new showrooms. “The inauguration of our two new showrooms in New Delhi is a significant milestone for us. We are not just expanding our geographical footprint but also bringing our unique jewellery experience to more customers,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers.

“As we celebrate these launches in New Delhi, we are also eagerly looking forward to the launch of our 250th showroom globally, in Ayodhya. With this we will mark another landmark moment in our three-decade-long journey,” he added further.

The new showrooms will offer Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. They also feature exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).

“I am thrilled to be associated with this iconic brand which has time and again revolutionized India’s jewellery industry with its pioneering initiatives. I am confident that patrons in the region will enjoy the unique jewellery experience of the brand,” said actor Nora Fatehi.

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers has enjoyed a long-standing presence in the Indian market for nearly three decades. The brand had earlier reported a 21.51% growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 180.37 crore for the December quarter. The company’s PAT stood at Rs 148.43 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The brand also has a significant presence in the Middle East.