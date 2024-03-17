Elysiano is built around its customers – founder Divya Chauhan

The jewellery brand prioritises customer satisfaction by tailoring each piece to match their unique lifestyles, ensuring a personalised experience and convenient doorstep delivery

Bengaluru: The online modern jewellery market in India is currently at $850 million and is expected to grow to $3.5 billion in the next few years, representing an astonishing growth rate of 28% CAGR. One of the rising players in the consumer product category is the modern jewellery brand, Elysiano.

Making a strong case

A few years ago, Divya Chauhan noticed that she always ended up wearing the same jewellery pieces that were not unique. Some pieces would make her question herself if they were appropriate or not, while some would not go with formal attire and make her feel less confident in the workplace. “Also, purchasing jewellery online would cost me a lot of money, and the quality would be bad too. That is why I started Elysiano, a brand offering jewellery to modern women breaking the status quo and leading the workplace, while keeping product quality to the highest standards,” shares Chauhan. Indian jewellery, she continues, is traditionally associated with maximal looks and expensive pieces that pose a general risk to the public.

“There are over 400 million millennials in the country and with Gen Z entering the workplace, there is a huge shift in the mindset of consumers. Many of them prefer minimalistic designs over excessive looks to wear for everyday use. We thus see a huge gap in the market that we aim to close with Elysiano,” says Chauhan.

At Elysiano, the team is always trying new techniques and styles in jewellery based on historical designs and architectural elements. “Customers can also send us their jewellery for any repairs or they can trade the pieces for a completely new design,” explains Chauhan. The brand is also looking to partner with local artists around the world, blending the modern with the traditional, and addressing the jewellery gap among modern Indian women.

Elysiano spent its first few months working with mixed materials such as alloy, ceramic, glass stones, etc. The brand now works exclusively with 100% recycled brass and 92.5 sterling silver. The jewellery is then plated with 18-carat gold. “Our reasons for using sustainable metals such as brass and silver are many. They do not rust, tarnish, or turn your skin green and have incredible durability. Moreover, brass and silver are the most recycled materials on the planet,” explains Chauhan. Elysiano is looking to expand its product portfolio to 14-carat jewellery.

Getting into details

Elysiano keeps customers at the centre of its product design. “We are built around our customers and care heavily about their experience with us. We begin by personalising the jewellery based on our customer’s lifestyles and deliver it right to their doorstep. Everything is sustainably sourced, packaged and fully sanitised at our delivery centres before being shipped,” shares Chauhan.

The brand makes its pieces available for purchase on its social media platforms and online across other channels. This allows them a chance to offer luxury jewellery on a decent price tag directly to their customers without the need for a middle man. “The preferences of consumers are different from what they were a few years ago. The Elysiano customer is a professional, modern woman who prefers uniqueness, authenticity and sustainability. The channels she is using to discover products remain the same (take, for instance, social media), but maybe TikTok is an additional avenue.

However, we believe our mission and message are the real difference makers,” conveys Chauhan. Another thing that is taken very seriously at Elysiano is order fulfilment. “We are exploring ways to optimise our logistics to reduce costs both for our brand and our customers. For instance, we are partnering with other third-party logistic providers to get our products to customers,” says Chauhan.

For the future, Elysiano’s goal is three-fold: Giving the right platform to independent artists by helping them sell their designs through Elysiano; and figuring out the right partnerships to help women in the workplace feel more confident and beautiful.

