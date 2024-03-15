Register Now
McDonald’s India North and East partners with ONDC

By Indiaretailing Bureau
All McDonald’s outlets in North and East India will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications with exclusive à la carte and meal options

New Delhi: McDonald’s, India North and East joined ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network to enhance customer accessibility, a release by the company said on Friday.

The menu of McDonald’s India North and East will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications with exclusive à la carte and meal options, except in Rajasthan.

“This is a significant step in our journey of making the McDonald’s experience more accessible to existing and new customers,” said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

McDonald’s is operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. in the north and east of India. The company employs more than 6,000 employees and has over 200 outlets throughout North and East India.

“This development underscores the growing acceptance and trust that established brands like McDonald’s have in ONDC‘s open, inclusive, and interoperable Network,” said T Koshy, MD, and CEO, ONDC.

“As more and more brands join us, it amplifies our commitment to empower businesses, foster healthy competition, and provide consumers with unparalleled choice and convenience,” he added.

