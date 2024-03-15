Bhumika Group leases over 50% of NHPC Metro Station retail area

Brands like Zudio, Shoppers Stop to be at NHPC Metro Station

New Delhi: Real estate developer Bhumika Group has leased over 50% of the NHPC Metro Station retail area to fashion and lifestyle brand Zudio and department store chain Shoppers Stop, a release by the company said on Thursday.

In November, IndiaRetailng reported that the Delhi-based realty firm bagged a project from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to develop a mall at the NHPC metro station in Faridabad.

The NHPC Metro Station Retail Area spans approximately 33,000 square feet.

Bhumika Group is also venturing into the thriving Mathura Road micro market of Faridabad. The company plans to transform the area with a retail and F&B exercise, encompassing over 5 lakh square feet of space.

“We are thrilled to inform you about our continuous accomplishments in the retail sector,” said Uddhav Poddar, MD of Bhumika Group.

“The successful leasing of the NHPC Metro Station retail area and our entry into the Mathura Road Micro Market of Faridabad signify our commitment to creating vibrant, dynamic spaces that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and brands alike,” Poddar added.

Established in 1961, Bhumika Group looks forward to making contributions to the retail landscape in India. The company focuses on creating innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric spaces spanning residential, commercial, and retail projects.