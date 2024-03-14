Register Now
NITI Aayog launches 'vocal for local' initiative to promote entrepreneurship

PTI
By PTI
PTI
NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam in his keynote address urged the district collectors and block-level officials to collaborate with partners

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative under its Aspirational Blocks Programme to bolster local economies and foster grassroots-level entrepreneurship, an official statement said.

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam in his keynote address urged the district collectors and block-level officials to collaborate with partners like Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to facilitate sustainable growth of micro-enterprises in Aspirational Blocks.

According to the statement, the partners will also provide technical and operational support for the facilitation of e-commerce onboarding, establishing linkages, financial/digital literacy, documentation/certification, and skill enhancement.

