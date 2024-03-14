DHL Express plans to invest 200 million euro in India over 5 years

The company is placing the Indian market right on the top of its investment list

Mumbai: Global logistics operator DHL Express on Wednesday said it is planning to invest 200 million euros (about Rs 1,800 crore) in India.

The company also said it places the Indian market right on the top of its investment list.

DHL Express will be investing 200 million euros in the next five years, and possibly 15-20 per cent will be in IT, its senior vice president for South Asia RS Subramanian said.

In an interaction, Subramanian said the investment in IT will be in terms of machines, technology and new software development, among others.

Stating that India is a big economy with strong GDP and trade growth, DHL Express CEO John Pearson said that be it DHL Express or DHL Group, India is placed right near the top of their list.

Every investment the company has made in the country is playing back, he said, adding that these investments are quite mundane in the sense of courier vans, service centres, gateways and aviation assets into and out of the country.

According to him, trade as a percentage of GDP is a pretty important thing, and that reflects how India is trading with the world.

“I understand how India’s policy-making is attracting investment…if India is attracting the most FDI (inward investment), second only to the USA (it means) people are putting their money on India…those people who have done a lot of research before they put their money…So, it’s a positive picture,” he said.