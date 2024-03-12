Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Fitness equipment brand Powermax to open 10 new stores

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand also plans to grant at least 50 franchises by 2024

New Delhi: Mumbai-based fitness equipment brand Powermax aims to launch 10 stores across India with plans to grant at least 50 additional franchises by the end of this year, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

Each store will showcase the latest fitness equipment and boast experts ready to assist customers, the release added.

“We have witnessed exponential revenue growth, driven by increasing demand for our high-quality fitness equipment. Our pursuit of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction have always been the driving forces behind our success, we aim to reach more individuals and make a positive impact on their fitness journeys,” said Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director, PowerMax.

Founded in 2009, the company’s diverse product range includes treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical trainers, and strength-training equipment, all designed to inspire and empower individuals on their fitness journey.

According to the company’s official website, it has a presence in cities like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Akola, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gujarat, Gwalior, Haryana, Hassan, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jhalgaon, Jhansi, Kerala, Kharagpur, Kolhapur, Kota, Lucknow, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Odisha, Patna, Pune and so on with international presence in Dubai.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

Levi’s opens 50th store in Eastern India

The new Levi’s stand-alone store is located in Kolkata at Camac Street Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has launched its 50th...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In