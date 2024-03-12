Fitness equipment brand Powermax to open 10 new stores

Each store will showcase the latest fitness equipment and boast experts ready to assist customers, the release added.

“We have witnessed exponential revenue growth, driven by increasing demand for our high-quality fitness equipment. Our pursuit of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction have always been the driving forces behind our success, we aim to reach more individuals and make a positive impact on their fitness journeys,” said Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director, PowerMax.

Founded in 2009, the company’s diverse product range includes treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical trainers, and strength-training equipment, all designed to inspire and empower individuals on their fitness journey.

According to the company’s official website, it has a presence in cities like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Akola, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gujarat, Gwalior, Haryana, Hassan, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jhalgaon, Jhansi, Kerala, Kharagpur, Kolhapur, Kota, Lucknow, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Odisha, Patna, Pune and so on with international presence in Dubai.