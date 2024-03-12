Register Now
Bad Monkey Beer, now in Uttar Pradesh

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Priced at Rs. 130 for a 500 ml can, Bad Monkey Beer will be available in two variants—Strong and Tamed.

New Delhi: Bad Monkey Beer, an Indian brewery brand manufactured by Sinq Beverages, has launched in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Priced at Rs. 130 for a 500 ml can, Bad Monkey Beer will be offering a strong taste, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of up to 8%.

Established in July 2018, Bad Monkey Beer will be a new entrant into Uttar Pradesh’s booming beer market.

“Uttar Pradesh is a crucial market for us. With our success in Delhi, Jharkhand, and other states, we are confident that Bad Monkey Beer will appeal to the discerning palates of beer consumers in Uttar Pradesh,” said Rohan Khare, Founder of Sinq Beverage Pvt Ltd.

The brand claims that its beer is brewed in pure water from Himalayan sources and made with barley and hops. It is available in two variants—strong and tamed.

Already popular across India, including Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Daman Diu, and Silvassa, the brand also exports to Australia, New Zealand, and Middle Eastern countries.

India’s beer market is on a steady growth trajectory, with an expected annual growth rate of 5.94% from 2023 to 2028, according to Statista. In 2023 alone, the market generated USD 11.6 billion in revenue, with projections to reach USD 23.45 billion by 2029.

 

