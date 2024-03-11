Tanishq opens 15th store outside of India

Situated in Chicago at 4300E, Aurora, the new Tanishq store is spread over 5000 sq. ft. real estate

Bengaluru: Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the Tata Group’s Titan Company, has launched its 15th international store in the United States, a company official wrote on social media on Friday. Situated in Chicago at 4300E, Aurora, the store is spread over a sprawling 5000 sq. ft. real estate.

It is the brand’s first outlet in the Midwest and its fourth across the United States.

“Proud to share the exciting news of our latest launch in the USA,” said Aditya Singh, head – jewellery international business at Titan Company Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

“Our fourth Tanishq store in the US and our 15th store outside of India, was launched in Chicago – our first in the Midwest, by the Mayor of Aurora, CG of India, city council members and other dignitaries from the local community,” added Singh.

In July 2023, Titan announced its plans to open 18 new international stores of Tanishq, primarily in the Gulf region, taking the total count to 25 by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024. Over the long term, it is planning to have 50 boutiques globally, concentrating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia.

The jewellery retailer increased the number of its international stores from two to seven in FY23.

Currently, the company is gearing up to launch its 16th global store in Oman at Oman Avenues Mall, as per Singh’s post.

Tanishq was founded in 1994 as a part of Titan’s jewellery division which also includes a portfolio of brands such as CaratLane, Zoya and Mia by Tanishq.

In 1996, Tanishq opened its first retail showroom in Chennai and the first international store in 2020, in Dubai. Presently, the retail chain boasts over 400 exclusive outlets spanning across more than 240 cities nationwide, along with international boutiques across UAE, USA, Qatar and Singapore.