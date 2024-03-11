Magicpin enters logistics aggregation segment

Under the platform Velocity, Magicpin will act as an aggregator of its third party logistics(3PL) partners for backend supply, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers

New Delhi: Hyperlocal e-commerce startup Magicpin on Monday said it has made a foray into logistics aggregation vertical with the launch of platform ‘Velocity’.

Under Velocity, Magicpin will act as an aggregator of its third party logistics(3PL) partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp for backend supply, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers, the company said in a statement.

Velocity will also facilitate quick commerce service for select segments.

“Velocity by Magicpin empowers businesses to scale effortlessly and thrive in today’s competitive market. With our strategic partnerships and advanced tech, we’re already serving over 20 merchants and delivering 5,000 orders per day. Moving forward, we are planning to scale up significantly, aiming to handle over 1 lakh orders daily within a year,” Magicpin, co-founder, Anshoo Sharma said.

Velocity claims delivery within 30 minutes for hyperlocal deliveries, map-based live workforce tracking, real-time order status updates, and integrated customer feedback mechanisms.

The company is already tied up with over 20 merchants, including KFC, Burger King, Rebel Foods (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), Eat Club (Box8, Mojo Pizza, Mealful Wraps).