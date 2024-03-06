Register Now
Mumbai’s Growel’s 101 Mall adds three new brands

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The brands that recently opened their outlets at Growel’s 101 are HT Interiors, The Beer Café and LED

Bengaluru: Growel’s 101 Mall in Mumbai has expanded its retail offerings with the addition of three new outlets: HT Interiors, The Beer Café and Live Entertainment Destination (LED), the shopping centre said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This year will be transformative for Growel’s 101 Mall as we ascend to become not just a preferred shopping destination but a premium lifestyle experience. The opening of HT Interiors, The Beer Café, and LED are a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and upscale choices for our patrons,” said Bhavna Thakur, deputy general manager – leasing at Growel’s 101 Mall.

Indian alco-beverage chain The Beer Café offers a range of beers, including domestic, international, and special brews, as well as a collection of tap beers in the city.

Entertainment centre LED presents arcade games, bowling, bumper cars and virtual reality (VR) gaming, while interior decor brand HT Interiors by HomeTown, offers furniture and home décor.

Growel’s 101 Mall is a family destination located in Kandivali suburb of Mumbai that offers a mix of brands for shopping, leisure, dining and entertainment including PVR, Centro, Pantaloons, Max, Miniso, W, Levi’s, Croma, Starbucks, Burger King and McDonald’s amongst other international and national brands.

