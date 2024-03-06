Gopal Snacks collects Rs 194 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Those who participated in the anchor round are BofA Securities Europe SA, Bay Capital India Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance Company

New Delhi: Gopal Snacks Ltd on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 194 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the start of its initial share sale.

The Rajkot-based company has allotted 48.36 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at Rs 401 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.

Those who participated in the anchor round are — BofA Securities Europe SA, Bay Capital India Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 381 to Rs 401 per share, will open for subscription on March 6 and conclude on March 11.

The proposed initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.

The OFS comprises the sale of shares by Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd and Harsh Sureshkumar Shah.

Founded in 1999, Gopal Snacks is a fast-moving consumer goods company in India, offering namkeen, western snacks, and other products across India and internationally. As of September 2023, the namkeen makers’ products were sold in 10 states and 2 Union Territories and has a network of 3 depots and 617 distributors.