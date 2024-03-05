Relaxo opens new Sparx experience store

The newly opened Sparx store is situated at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi-based footwear manufacturer and retailer Relaxo Footwear Ltd. has opened a new experience store for Sparx with an option for doorstep delivery services, a release by the company said on Monday.

The newly opened Sparx store is situated at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi, the release added.

“We are delighted to inaugurate Sparx’s experience store, that would offer unparalleled convenience and choice to our customers. This milestone underscores Relaxo’s strategic shift towards premium categories, demonstrating our focus on driving positive change in the footwear industry,” said Ramesh Kumar Dua, managing director, Relaxo Footwears.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is one of the largest footwear manufacturers in India and has brands like Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas under its name.

Relaxo also operates a 350+ strong network of retail outlets, with availability on all major E-commerce portals and large format stores.