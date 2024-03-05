Register Now
Nykaa opens new store in Pune

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new Nykaa on Trend outlet is situated at Amanora Mall Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa has opened its latest Nykaa on Trend store at Amanora Mall Hadapsar, Pune, the mall announced in a press release on Tuesday. The store offers a range of makeup, skincare, and hair care products.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of Nykaa on Trend at Amanora Mall, Pune! From classic essentials to the latest beauty innovations, there’s something for every makeup enthusiast at Nykaa on Trend,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer of Amanora Mall.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar as a digital-first omni-channel beauty platform. The company expanded its product categories by introducing Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man in 2018.

Currently, Nykaa has over 165 stores in formats like Nykaa Luxe, Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Kiosks, according to the company’s official website.

Operated under beauty and fashion e-tailer FSN e-Commerce Ventures, the brand reported a 97.55% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.18 crore for the December 2023 quarter.

