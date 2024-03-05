Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageSpotlight

McDonald’s get clean chit from FSSAI for using authentic cheese

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The verification confirms the brand’s assertion that it does not use any cheese analogues or substitutes in its products, countering the allegations made by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration

Bengaluru: Apex food safety standards regulator of the country Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has verified the cheese used by McDonald’s India as 100% real, the fast-food retailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

The confirmation from FSSAI states that “Articles in question contain Cheese or cheese product as a part of composition and does not contain analogue in dairy context in any form”. Along with this, McDonald’s India received the results of the tests conducted by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab, also confirming the same.

The verification confirms the brand’s assertion that it does not use cheese analogues or substitutes in its products, countering the allegations made by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The clean chit we have received from FSSAI affirms that our products contain 100% Real cheese, sourced from globally renowned suppliers,” said Saurabh Kalra, managing director, McDonald’s India (West and South). “Since the inception of our operations in 1996, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to the highest levels of food quality. We assure our customers and stakeholders that all our products are crafted with genuine, quality ingredients without any compromises whatsoever,” he added.

Pursuant to the clean chit, McDonald’s India (West and South) has retained the term ‘cheese’ in the names of its products after removing it amid objections raised by Maharashtra FDA.

Hardcastle Restaurant, a subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld Ltd, has the franchisee rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in west and south markets in India since 1996. It serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 380 McDonald’s restaurants across 62 cities as of December 2023.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna enters India with Nykaa

The beauty brand by singer Rihanna will debut on the Nykaa Cross-Border store on 7 March 2024 Bengaluru: Cosmetics brand Fenty...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In