Fenty Beauty by Rihanna enters India with Nykaa

The beauty brand by singer Rihanna will debut on the Nykaa Cross-Border store on 7 March 2024

Bengaluru: Cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty by Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna will enter the Indian market with fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, the Mumbai-based company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The beauty brand will be making its debut on the Nykaa Cross-Border store on 7 March 2024. Nykaa will offer a line-up of Fenty Beauty’s products including the foundation, highlighter, lip gloss and more.

“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with one of the most innovative and disruptive beauty brands in the world, Fenty Beauty. The brand’s ethos of diversity and inclusivity is a perfect fit for Nykaa’s mission of democratizing beauty for all Indians,” said Anchit Nayar, executive director of Nykaa Beauty.

Founded in 2017 under the leadership of chief executive officer Rihanna, the global makeup brand is a partnership between the renowned singer and the French multinational conglomerate LVMH.

“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognized and empowered, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style the better,” said Rihanna.

The products can be ordered from the Nykaa app via the Cross Border Store with a shipping fee of Rs 500. Orders will be delivered directly to consumers within 5-7 days, post successful photo ID and address proof verification.

Founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar, as a digital-first omni-channel beauty platform, Nykaa currently has over 165 retail stores in formats like Nykaa Luxe, Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Kiosks.

Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man and Superstore and it offers a selection of products from over 6,200 brands through its digital platforms and stores.