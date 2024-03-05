Register Now
B2B platform Udaan sees sale of 2.25 billion products in 2023

PTI
By PTI
Source: Pixabay
During this period, 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each

New Delhi: Online business-to-business platform Udaan on Tuesday said that it shipped over 2.25 billion products across India in 2023, and 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each.

As many as 31 million electronics products, nearly 30 million products each in lifestyle and general merchandise category, 10 lakh tonnes of essentials, and 2 lakh tonnes of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) products were sold through the platform, Udaan said in a statement.

The company said, “Over 2.25 billion products catering to over 23 million orders were shipped by the platform in 2023. These orders were shipped across all states of Bharat. During this period, 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while close to 600 sellers did business worth Rs 2 crores on the platform.”

“Udaan encourages digitisation of payments among small retailers and kiranas. In 2023, 22 per cent of retailers on the udaan platform adopted digital payment methods,” it said.

Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and CEO of udaan, said that the large volume of orders and higher repeat purchase rate highlights the preference udaan enjoys among its retailer partners.

“Encouraged by our solid performance, we will continue to work towards strengthening our market position and capitalise on the huge $150 billion opportunity that the Indian electronic B2B market offers,” Gupta said.

