Samsung expects to sell 2 million units of Galaxy F15 5G in next 12-15 months

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday said it is eyeing about 2 million units sale of its newly launched entry-level handset, Galaxy F15 5G, in the next 12-15 months.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President – MX Business at Samsung India, said that outside Korea, Samsung has its largest innovation centres in India, and is fully committed to the ‘Make in India’ vision.

Samsung targets “a sale of about 2 million units of the newly launched handset in the next 12-15 months”, he said.

“…we included premium features like Knox security, voice focus, super amoled display, and 5G connectivity, we have focussed on keeping it price-effective,” Babbar said on the sidelines of the launch of Galaxy F15.

He added that the company’s promise of four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates ensures a fun user experience, especially for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life.

“We have 3 research and development centres in Noida and Bangalore, one of the world’s largest, which are focussed on conceptualise in India, to develop for India and the world,” Babbar added.

Further, he said the company is very keen on contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is continuously making strides for the same.

Another company official said that India is going to be one of the largest markets for 5G in the coming years, which has led the company to enable 5G connectivity in a majority of its devices, including entry-level handsets.

The Galaxy F15 5G, which comes loaded with a 6000 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6,100-plus chipset, will be available in retail stores for Rs 11,999, from March 11.