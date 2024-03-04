Beyond Metros: Tier-II Cities Fuelling India’s I&L Boom by CBRE

The report offers an in-depth examination of the burgeoning industrial and logistics landscape in India’s top eight tier-II cities

Bengaluru: ‘Beyond Metros: Tier-II Cities Fuelling India’s I&L’ Boom report by real estate consulting firm CBRE offers an in-depth examination of the burgeoning industrial and logistics landscape in India’s top eight tier-II cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Hosur, Indore, Nashik and Vadodara.

The report thoroughly explores market dynamics, state-level policies propelling economic expansion, and infrastructure initiatives that are driving growth within the sector.

Furthermore, the report provides insights into the intricate details within the micro markets of these eight tier-II cities encompassing factors such as trends in industrial and logistics real estate, along with key business performance indicators up to the nine-month mark of 2023.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Industrial and logistics sector leasing across 8 tier-II cities stood at around 5 million. sq. ft. during January-September 2023.

The total industrial and logistics stock in the 8 tier-II cities stood at about 46 million. sq. ft. as of September 2023, with Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow dominating the stock of more than 6 million. sq. ft.

The total industrial and logistics supply recorded in these 8 cities was approximately 13 million. sq. ft. during January-September 2023.

