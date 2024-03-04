Register Now
Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s nail brand Soezi makes offline debut

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Soezi's first kiosk at Season's Mall, Pune
The brand has opened its first kiosk at Seasons Mall at Hadapsar in Pune

New Delhi: Soezi, the premium press-on nail brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Srishti Raai announced the launch of its first offline retail presence in Pune.

The brand has opened its first kiosk at Seasons Mall at Hadapsar in Pune at a glittering event.

The event brought together top lifestyle influencers and prominent faces in the city to celebrate the fusion of convenience and style that Soezi brings to the world of nail glam.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha at the launch of her brand’s kiosk

The kiosk offers a wide range of nail tips, a set of 24 universally sized to fit all nail beds, in wide colour schemes and designs.

The press-on nails are handcrafted by skilled Indian women using premium gel polish. They are designed in a convenient to put on and take off.

The brand launched by the Bollywood actor with her partner in 2022 on Amazon, plans more such kiosks, the release added.

