Stone Sapphire India secures distribution of the French stationery brand Maped

By Indiaretailing Bureau
L-R: Shobhit Kumar Singh, director of Stone Sapphire India and Alok Dubey, director India at Maped India Stationery Product Pvt. Ltd.
Stone Sapphire will help take Maped’s products to more than 15000 retail doors

Bengaluru: Stationery brand Stone Sapphire India, has secured distribution rights of the French stationery brand Maped within India, the company announced on Thursday.

Stone Sapphire aims to bring its products to more than 15000 retail doors, the release added.

The official agreement took place on 24 February 2024 at Stone Sapphire India’s head office in Vadodara, Gujarat.

“We welcome Maped to our home and our distribution network with open arms. In the coming years, we aim to become one stop kids brand solution to consumers in India,” said Shobhit Kumar Singh, director of Stone Sapphire India.

Founded in 1947, Maped offers a diverse range of art materials, crafts, and school stationery.

“Maped aims to make its international product portfolio accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers. We are looking forward to meeting our young consumers across the country in big numbers and delivering the “WAOUH” (wonderful, affectionate, original, useful, healthy) experience,” said Alok Dubey, director India at Maped India Stationery Product Pvt. Ltd.

Stone Sapphire India has a brand portfolio of kid edutainment brands like Disney, Marvel, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and its own flagship brand Skoodle. Currently it has more than 27000 retail touchpoints.

