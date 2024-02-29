Mall veteran Susil S Dungarwal launches his 3rd book

The book dives deep into the intricacies of mall development and management and aims to be a guide for professionals and enthusiasts in the sector



New Delhi: Industry veteran, retail and mall specialist Susil S Dungarwal has released a book titled “The Mechanics of Malls’, a release said on Thursday. The book aims to be a guide for professionals and enthusiasts in the retail and real estate industries which dives deep into the intricacies of mall development and management.

The book is targeted at mall developers, mall managers, real estate players and anyone fascinated by the evolution and operation of Shopping Malls. The book was launched at the Retail Leadership Summit, conducted by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) in Mumbai.

The foreword of the book was penned by the shopping Mall industry leader, Dalip Sehgal, CEO, of Nexus Malls, which is the largest REIT in India for Malls. The prologue of the book is written by B S Nagesh, Chairman, Shoppers Stop & Founder – TRRAIN.

“This book is an outcome of my decades of learning from the Shopping Mall sector. I hope this book will help shopping mall professionals to upgrade their knowledge & expertise in shopping mall development & mall management.” Dungarwal said. “I’ve poured my years of experience and passion for mall development and management into this book. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or someone just starting in the industry, ‘The Mechanics of Malls’ aims to be your go-to resource for understanding the dynamics of creating and sustaining successful malls,” he added.

Beginning his career as a salesman in 1985, Dungarwal has headed various retail chain stores and Shopping Malls. He has been an advisor to Lulu Group, DLF Group, TATA housing, Malabar Group, Omaxe Group, Supertech Group, Gokulam Group, Chaudhary Group(Nepal), Alpine Group(Nigeria) and Smile Group (Oman).

Over the years, he has consulted on over 100 malls, collectively spanning about 35 million square feet and spanning six different countries. His first two books as a part of the “Knowledge Series” covering the entire retail sector prospects of India, were released by The Economic Times Intelligence Group (ETIG) titled “Changing Gears – Retailing in India 2000-2001” and then the second edition of the same Knowledge series was published in “2002-2003”.

“The Mechanics of Malls” is available in bookstores and at Crossword, Amazon (worldwide), Flipkart, Storymirror and Snapdeal.