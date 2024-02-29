Adidas opens Home Of Sport concept store in Mumbai

The stand-alone store, located on the Linking Road, occupies a retail space of 6,307 sq. ft. spread across 4 floors

Bengaluru: Athletic apparel and footwear brand Adidas has launched its Home Of Sport concept store in Mumbai on the Linking Road, the company wrote on social media on Tuesday.

The stand-alone store occupies a retail space of 6,307 sq. ft. spread across four floors.

“Mumbai, say hello to our newest Home Of Sport concept store! We’ve woven Mumbai’s vibrant culture into every fiber of our store’s design – from handcrafted carpets inspired by Paithani art and visuals inspired by our love of cricket,” Adidas said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the news store.

The store features the first-ever ‘run lab’ in India, specifically crafted to assist consumers in discovering their ideal running shoes. It also has a ‘made for you’ zone, where consumers can co-create designs in collaboration with local artists and store team.

The store boasts an exclusive women’s category along with a shop-in-shop dedicated to Adidas Originals. Additionally, it hosts the first Y-3 shop-in-shop in Mumbai.

Adidas first entered India in 1989 through a license agreement with the footwear brand Bata. It later re-entered India for the second time in 1996 through a joint venture with Magnum International Trading Company Ltd. In 2016 Adidas received approval from the Indian Government to open 100% foreign-owned stores in India.

The retailer unveiled its first flagship store in India at Connaught Place, Delhi in 2021.

German athleisure brand Adidas was founded in 1949 by Adolf Dassler the younger brother of Rudolf Dassler, who was the founder of Puma. Adidas Originals is a subdivision of Adidas dedicated to lifestyle, fashion, and heritage products.