Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

SC observations on ads by promoter group won’t affect business operations: Patanjali Foods

PTI
By PTI
33
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Out of 73.82 per cent promoter stake, Patanjali Ayurved has 32.37 per cent stake

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods, which is part of Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group, on Tuesday said the company’s business operations and financial performance will not be impacted because of the Supreme Court’s observation on ads related to ayurvedic medicines sold by a promoter group firm.

In a regulatory filing, Patanjali Foods Ltd said the “observations of Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Ltd (PFL) which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only.”

“The observations do not have any beating on the regular business operations or the financial performance of Patanjali Foods,” the company said.

Patanjali Group has nearly 74 per cent stake in Patanjali Foods.

Out of 73.82 per cent promoter stake, Patanjali Ayurved has 32.37 per cent stake.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said the entire country has been “taken for a ride”, as it restrained till further orders Patanjali Ayurved from advertising or branding products meant for treating diseases.

Issuing notices to Patanjali Ayurved and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, the apex court also asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for prima facie violating the firm’s undertaking given in the court about advertising of its products and their medicinal efficacy.

Latest News
RetailPTI -

India’s retail sector to more than double to $2 trillion in next decade: Report

Stores expansions continue to happen and with increasing urbanisation, there is more consumption expected to happen in tier 1-4...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In